Textbook Question
Using the Haworth projection, draw the furanose ring that would form between the C5 hydroxyl group and the ketone at C2 for the molecule shown.
1192
views
Using the Haworth projection, draw the furanose ring that would form between the C5 hydroxyl group and the ketone at C2 for the molecule shown.
Using the Haworth projection, draw the furanose ring that would form between the C4 hydroxyl group and the aldehyde at C1 for the molecule shown.
Draw the α- and β-anomers of d-mannofuranose. [The structure of mannose is in Figure 27.11.]
Draw the α- and β-anomers of d-talopyranose. [The structure of talose is in Figure 27.11.]
Draw the structure that corresponds to the given name.
(b) Benzyl α-d-gulopyranoside
Suggest a mechanism by which α-d-glucopyranose is converted to β-d-glucopyranose in acid. [See Figure 27.18.]