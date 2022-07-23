Axial and Equatorial Positions

In cyclic sugar structures, substituents can occupy axial or equatorial positions. Axial positions are perpendicular to the plane of the ring, while equatorial positions are roughly in the plane of the ring. The stability of a sugar molecule can be influenced by these positions, as equatorial positions generally offer less steric hindrance. In the conversion from α-d-glucopyranose to β-d-glucopyranose, the hydroxyl group at the anomeric carbon changes from an axial to an equatorial position, affecting the molecule's stability and reactivity.