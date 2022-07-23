Textbook Question
Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.
(c)
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Convert each line-angle drawing, using appropriate bond rotations, into a correct Fischer projection.
(c)
Draw the structure of and name the enantiomeric diols that result from the cis-dihydroxylation of the alkene shown.
Using the Haworth projection, draw the furanose ring that would form between the C5 hydroxyl group and the ketone at C2 for the molecule shown.
Categorize the following monosaccharides as d or l.
(a)
Using the Haworth projection, draw the furanose ring that would form between the C4 hydroxyl group and the aldehyde at C1 for the molecule shown.
Suggest a mechanism by which α-d-glucopyranose is converted to β-d-glucopyranose in acid. [See Figure 27.18.]