Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms. The general formula for alkanes is CnH2n+2, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. This formula indicates that for every carbon atom, there are two additional hydrogen atoms, plus two more for the terminal carbons. Therefore, a 24-carbon alkane would have 2(24) + 2 = 50 hydrogen atoms.