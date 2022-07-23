Calculate the energy difference between each pair of conformations shown by drawing and comparing Newman projections down the indicated bonds in each.
(b)
Calculate the energy difference between each pair of conformations shown by drawing and comparing Newman projections down the indicated bonds in each.
(b)
In Chapter 5, we introduce reaction coordinate diagrams as a plot of potential energy versus the progress of a reaction. Consider the reaction coordinate diagram drawn for the 'reaction' of conformation A becoming conformation B. Which structure is present at the top of the hill?
<IMAGE>
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(a) 4-methylhexane
For each structure shown, draw the two chair conformations and choose which is most stable. Be sure that your second chair is the flipped version of the first. [Make sure that wedged substituents are up in the chair, regardless of whether up is equatorial or axial.]
(g)
In contrast to ethane and other alkanes studied in this chapter, there is no free rotation around any bonds in cyclopentane (shown below). Why?
The normal C(sp3)–C(sp3) bond length is 1.54 Å. The normal bond angle for an sp3-hybridized carbon is 109.5°. The following molecule experiences large deviations from these normal values. Explain these deviations. [Molecular models would be helpful here.]