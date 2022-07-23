Looking ahead In Chapter 5, we explain that the equilibrium constant (K eq ) for a reaction can be calculated based on the difference in energy between reactants and products, according to the following equation:

K e q = e − Δ E R T K_{eq}=e^{-\(\frac{\Delta E}{RT}\)}

Using this equation, calculate the equilibrium constant for the 'reaction' shown. [For the rest of the book, if not otherwise specified, assume room temperature (298K).]