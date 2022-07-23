Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 64
Chapter 2, Problem 64

Looking ahead In Chapter 5, we explain that the equilibrium constant (Keq) for a reaction can be calculated based on the difference in energy between reactants and products, according to the following equation:
Keq=eΔERTK_{eq}=e^{-\(\frac{\Delta E}{RT}\)}
Using this equation, calculate the equilibrium constant for the 'reaction' shown. [For the rest of the book, if not otherwise specified, assume room temperature (298K).]
Structural representation of a chemical equilibrium with two cyclic compounds, showing hydrogen and methyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the equation provided. The equilibrium constant (Kₑ_q) is calculated using the formula: Kₑ_q = e ^ (-∆E / RT), where ∆E is the energy difference between reactants and products, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
Step 2: Identify the values needed for the calculation. ∆E (energy difference) should be provided or calculated based on the reaction. R, the gas constant, is typically 8.314 J/(mol·K), and T is given as room temperature, 298 K.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the equation. Replace ∆E with the energy difference, R with 8.314 J/(mol·K), and T with 298 K in the formula: Kₑ_q = e ^ (-∆E / (8.314 × 298)).
Step 4: Simplify the exponent. Calculate the value of -∆E / (8.314 × 298) to determine the exponent for the base e.
Step 5: Compute the final value of Kₑ_q by evaluating the exponential function e ^ (-∆E / RT). This will give the equilibrium constant for the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K_eq)

The equilibrium constant (K_eq) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. It provides insight into the extent to which a reaction proceeds, with values greater than 1 indicating a tendency towards products, and values less than 1 indicating a preference for reactants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

Gibbs Free Energy (∆E)

Gibbs free energy (∆E) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. In the context of chemical reactions, a negative change in Gibbs free energy indicates that the reaction is spontaneous, while a positive change suggests non-spontaneity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.

Temperature (T) and the Gas Constant (R)

Temperature (T) in the equation is typically expressed in Kelvin, and it influences the kinetic energy of molecules, affecting reaction rates and equilibria. The gas constant (R) is a proportionality constant that relates energy scales in thermodynamics, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K). Together, T and R are crucial for calculating K_eq using the relationship with Gibbs free energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Why we use pKa instead of pH.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the energy difference between each pair of conformations shown by drawing and comparing Newman projections down the indicated bonds in each.

(b)

1229
views
Textbook Question

In Chapter 5, we introduce reaction coordinate diagrams as a plot of potential energy versus the progress of a reaction. Consider the reaction coordinate diagram drawn for the 'reaction' of conformation A becoming conformation B. Which structure is present at the top of the hill?

<IMAGE>

1136
views
Textbook Question

Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]

(a) 4-methylhexane

1014
views
Textbook Question

For each structure shown, draw the two chair conformations and choose which is most stable. Be sure that your second chair is the flipped version of the first. [Make sure that wedged substituents are up in the chair, regardless of whether up is equatorial or axial.]

(g)

1247
views
Textbook Question

In contrast to ethane and other alkanes studied in this chapter, there is no free rotation around any bonds in cyclopentane (shown below). Why?

1117
views
Textbook Question

The normal C(sp3)–C(sp3) bond length is 1.54 Å. The normal bond angle for an sp3-hybridized carbon is 109.5°. The following molecule experiences large deviations from these normal values. Explain these deviations. [Molecular models would be helpful here.]

1001
views