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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 32e
Chapter 2, Problem 32e

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(e) rule 3
Diagram of a cycloalkane structure illustrating nomenclature rules for naming cycloalkanes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent cycloalkane: Look for the largest ring structure in the molecule. The parent name will be based on the number of carbon atoms in the ring (e.g., cyclopropane, cyclobutane, cyclopentane, etc.).
Apply Rule 3: If there is a substituent on the cycloalkane, assign the number 1 to the carbon atom in the ring that is bonded to the substituent. Then, number the ring in the direction that gives the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Name the substituent(s): Identify the group(s) attached to the cycloalkane ring. Use the appropriate prefix for the substituent (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl, etc.).
Combine the substituent name(s) with the parent name: Write the substituent name(s) as a prefix to the parent cycloalkane name. Use numbers to indicate the position of the substituent(s) on the ring, separated by hyphens. If there are multiple substituents, list them in alphabetical order.
Check for any additional rules: Ensure that the name follows all IUPAC conventions, including proper use of commas, hyphens, and alphabetical order. Verify that the numbering of the substituents is correct and provides the lowest possible locants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain only single bonds between carbon atoms. The general formula for cycloalkanes is CnH2n, where n is the number of carbon atoms. Understanding their structure is essential for applying nomenclature rules.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For cycloalkanes, the nomenclature involves identifying the number of carbon atoms in the ring and using prefixes (like cyclo-) to denote the cyclic structure. The rules also dictate how to number the carbon atoms to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, which is crucial for accurate naming.
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Nomenclature Rules

Nomenclature rules for cycloalkanes include specific guidelines for naming based on the number of carbon atoms and the presence of substituents. Rule 3, as referenced in the question, likely pertains to the priority of substituents or the method of numbering the ring. Familiarity with these rules is vital for correctly identifying and naming cycloalkanes according to IUPAC standards.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature, being sure to indicate whether they are cis or trans.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]

(a) rule 1

1161
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Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]

(c) rule 2

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Textbook Question

For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature.

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Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]

(g) rule 4

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