Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(e) rule 3
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(c) rule 2
Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?
For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(g) rule 4