Draw a reaction coordinate diagram, making sure to label reactants (R), products (P), intermediates (I), transition states (‡), activation energies ( Ea) , and ∆G°, for each of the following.
(a) an exothermic, one-step reaction
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram, making sure to label reactants (R), products (P), intermediates (I), transition states (‡), activation energies ( Ea) , and ∆G°, for each of the following.
(a) an exothermic, one-step reaction
For each of the reaction coordinate diagrams shown, (i) indicate the number of steps in the reaction, (ii) label the intermediates, (iii) identify the rate-determining step, and (iv) tell whether Keq is greater than, less than, or equal to zero.
(a)
Calculate ∆H° for the following alkene addition reaction, one we discuss further in Chapter 7. Predict the sign of ∆S° . (The BDE for C―C π bond is approximately 65 kcal/mol.)
Predict the product(s) of the following halogenation reactions. Only one equivalent of the halogen is used in each case. If the reaction proceeds selectively, indicate this by only drawing the major product. If the reaction is not selective, draw all possible products.
(f)
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram, making sure to label reactants (R), products (P), intermediates (I), transition states (‡), activation energies ( Ea) , and ∆G°, for each of the following.
(c) a slightly endothermic, three-step reaction where the first step is rate-determining
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram, making sure to label reactants (R), products (P), intermediates (I), transition states (‡), activation energies ( Ea) , and ∆G°, for each of the following.
(d) a slightly exothermic, three-step reaction where the third step is rate-determining.