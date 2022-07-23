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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 27
Chapter 4, Problem 27

For the reaction coordinate diagram shown, is the forward or reverse reaction faster?
Energy diagram showing the reaction progress from A to B, indicating the relative speeds of forward and reverse reactions.

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1
Examine the reaction coordinate diagram carefully. Identify the energy levels of the reactants, products, and the transition state.
Determine the activation energy (Ea) for the forward reaction. This is the energy difference between the reactants and the transition state.
Determine the activation energy (Ea) for the reverse reaction. This is the energy difference between the products and the transition state.
Compare the activation energies for the forward and reverse reactions. The reaction with the lower activation energy will proceed faster because it requires less energy to overcome the energy barrier.
Conclude which reaction is faster based on the comparison of activation energies. Remember, the rate of a reaction is inversely proportional to the activation energy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram visually represents the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It plots the potential energy of the reactants and products against the progress of the reaction. The peaks represent transition states, while valleys indicate stable states. Understanding this diagram is crucial for analyzing the energy barriers for both forward and reverse reactions.
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Activation Energy

Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a reaction to occur. It is represented by the height of the energy barrier in a reaction coordinate diagram. A lower activation energy indicates a faster reaction, as fewer energy collisions are needed for reactants to convert into products. Comparing the activation energies of the forward and reverse reactions helps determine which is faster.
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Rate of Reaction

The rate of reaction refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products. It is influenced by factors such as concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. In the context of a reaction coordinate diagram, the rate can be inferred from the activation energy; the reaction with the lower activation energy will generally proceed at a faster rate, allowing for a comparison between the forward and reverse reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(b)

900
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(a)

1148
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Textbook Question

Within the following pairs, pick which reaction you would expect to be faster based on having a higher value of the frequency factor (A).

(a)

1141
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(c) H3O+ + Br ⇌ H2O + HBr

735
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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆G°, ∆H°, and ∆S° for the following acid–base reactions. Rationalize the value of ∆H° based on the structure of the conjugate bases. [Assume T = 298 K.]

(c)

1342
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Textbook Question

Within the following pairs, pick which reaction you would expect to be faster based on having a higher value of the frequency factor (A).

(b)

774
views