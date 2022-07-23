Thermodynamics of Reactions

The thermodynamics of reactions involves the study of energy changes and the favorability of chemical processes. In the context of hydrogenation, it is important to consider both enthalpy and entropy to determine the overall Gibbs free energy change. A reaction is favored if the Gibbs free energy change is negative, which can occur when the enthalpic benefits outweigh the entropic costs, as seen in the hydrogenation of alkenes.