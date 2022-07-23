Keto–enol tautomerism is a reaction we discuss in detail in Chapter 19. Estimate the equilibrium constant of this reaction (BDE for C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol ; for C―O π bond = 85 kcal/mol).
The hydrogenation of alkenes is a reaction we study in Chapter 9.
(b) Is this reaction favored or disfavored in terms of entropy?
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Key Concepts
Hydrogenation of Alkenes
Entropy
Thermodynamics of Reactions
Reaction (c), on the other hand, is favored (∆G° < 0). Identify the bonds formed and broken and explain this result in light of (a) and (b).
(c)
In light of your answers to parts (b) and (c), where both were shown to be quite favorable, imagine a scenario where either reaction is possible. Of the two, which would you expect to be faster? Which would you expect to be more favored? Explain each in the context of the important thermodynamic and/or kinetic parameters.
Parts (a)–(d) of this assessment assist in the development of what will become a common theme in organic reactions and should be worked in order. [Think carefully about how each question relates to the others.]
(c) Without worrying about the mechanism of the reaction, estimate an equilibrium constant for the following carbonyl addition reaction based on the relative stability of the Lewis bases.
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.
Reactions (a) and (b) are disfavored overall (∆G° > 0), yet they are favored based on ∆H°. Identify the bonds formed and broken for (a) and (b).
(b)