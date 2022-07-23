Bond Dissociation Energy (BDE)

Bond dissociation energy (BDE) is the energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, resulting in the formation of free radicals. In the context of keto-enol tautomerism, the BDE values for the C-C π bond and the C-O π bond are essential for estimating the stability of the keto and enol forms. Higher BDE values indicate stronger bonds, which can affect the position of the equilibrium between the two tautomers.