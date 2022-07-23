Reaction (c), on the other hand, is favored (∆G° < 0). Identify the bonds formed and broken and explain this result in light of (a) and (b).
(c)
Reaction (c), on the other hand, is favored (∆G° < 0). Identify the bonds formed and broken and explain this result in light of (a) and (b).
(c)
The hydrogenation of alkenes is a reaction we study in Chapter 9.
(b) Is this reaction favored or disfavored in terms of entropy?
Parts (a)–(d) of this assessment assist in the development of what will become a common theme in organic reactions and should be worked in order. [Think carefully about how each question relates to the others.]
(c) Without worrying about the mechanism of the reaction, estimate an equilibrium constant for the following carbonyl addition reaction based on the relative stability of the Lewis bases.
(b) Mechanistically, the reaction occurs as shown below. Why is this reaction favored? Based on the stability of the anions, estimate Keq.
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.
Reactions (a) and (b) are disfavored overall (∆G° > 0), yet they are favored based on ∆H°. Identify the bonds formed and broken for (a) and (b).
(b)