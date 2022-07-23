Third-order reactions are rare. Why do you think that is?

Textbook Question
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O
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Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(b) CH3Br + HCl → CH3Cl + HBr
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(a)
Write the rate law for the following reaction and identify which molecules are present in the rate-determining step. Draw a possible transition state and propose a mechanism.
Assuming that ∆H° = -15kcal/mol for the reaction in Assessment 5.31(b), show the transition state for the forward and reverse reactions.
All things being equal, would you expect a first-order reaction to be faster or slower than a second-order reaction?