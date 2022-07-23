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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 36
Chapter 4, Problem 36

Third-order reactions are rare. Why do you think that is?

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1
Understand the concept of reaction order: The order of a reaction refers to the sum of the exponents of the concentration terms in the rate law. A third-order reaction would involve three reactant molecules colliding simultaneously in a single step.
Consider the probability of molecular collisions: For a third-order reaction to occur, three molecules must collide at the same time and in the correct orientation. The probability of such a simultaneous collision is extremely low compared to two-molecule collisions (second-order reactions).
Analyze the energy requirements: In addition to the low probability of collision, the activation energy required for three molecules to react simultaneously is typically much higher, making such reactions less favorable under normal conditions.
Examine experimental observations: Third-order reactions are rarely observed in practice because the reaction mechanism often involves sequential steps (e.g., two second-order reactions) rather than a single step involving three molecules.
Conclude with the rarity of third-order reactions: Due to the low probability of simultaneous collisions, high energy requirements, and the tendency for reactions to proceed via simpler mechanisms, third-order reactions are uncommon in organic chemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Order

Reaction order refers to the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law of a chemical reaction. It indicates how the rate of reaction depends on the concentration of reactants. For example, a first-order reaction depends linearly on one reactant's concentration, while a second-order reaction depends on the square of the concentration of one reactant or the product of two reactants' concentrations.
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Molecularity

Molecularity is the number of reactant molecules involved in an elementary reaction step. It can be unimolecular (one molecule), bimolecular (two molecules), or termolecular (three molecules). Third-order reactions, which are termolecular, require simultaneous collisions between three reactant molecules, making them statistically less likely to occur compared to reactions with lower molecularity.
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Collision Theory

Collision theory posits that for a reaction to occur, reactant molecules must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. The likelihood of effective collisions decreases as the number of molecules involved increases. Therefore, third-order reactions are rare because the probability of three molecules colliding simultaneously with the right conditions is significantly lower than for reactions involving one or two molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.

(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O

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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.

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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Write the rate law for the following reaction and identify which molecules are present in the rate-determining step. Draw a possible transition state and propose a mechanism.


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Textbook Question

Assuming that ∆H° = -15kcal/mol for the reaction in Assessment 5.31(b), show the transition state for the forward and reverse reactions.

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Textbook Question

All things being equal, would you expect a first-order reaction to be faster or slower than a second-order reaction?

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