Textbook Question
We discuss the following reactions in subsequent chapters. Given the mechanisms shown, draw the mechanism of the reverse reaction.
(b)
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We discuss the following reactions in subsequent chapters. Given the mechanisms shown, draw the mechanism of the reverse reaction.
(b)
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(a)
We discuss the following reactions in subsequent chapters. Given the mechanisms shown, draw the mechanism of the reverse reaction.
(a)
Assuming that ∆H° = -15kcal/mol for the reaction in Assessment 5.31(b), show the transition state for the forward and reverse reactions.
Third-order reactions are rare. Why do you think that is?
All things being equal, would you expect a first-order reaction to be faster or slower than a second-order reaction?