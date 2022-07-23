Textbook Question
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(b) CH3Br + HCl → CH3Cl + HBr
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Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(b) CH3Br + HCl → CH3Cl + HBr
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(a)
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(a)
Third-order reactions are rare. Why do you think that is?
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(d) I• vs •OH
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(c)