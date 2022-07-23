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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 31a
Chapter 4, Problem 31a

We discuss the following reactions in subsequent chapters. Given the mechanisms shown, draw the mechanism of the reverse reaction.
(a) Chemical reaction mechanism illustrating the interaction of bromide and water, with arrows indicating electron movement.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the forward reaction mechanism provided in the problem. Carefully analyze the steps involved, including bond formation, bond breaking, and electron movement.
Step 2: Understand the reverse reaction concept. The reverse reaction mechanism is essentially the backward process of the forward reaction, where the products revert to the reactants.
Step 3: Reverse the electron flow in each step of the forward mechanism. For example, if a nucleophile attacks an electrophile in the forward reaction, the reverse reaction will involve the departure of the nucleophile from the electrophile.
Step 4: Ensure that all intermediates and transition states in the reverse mechanism correspond to those in the forward mechanism but in reverse order. Pay attention to resonance structures, charges, and stereochemistry.
Step 5: Draw the complete reverse mechanism step by step, showing all curved arrows to indicate electron movement, and verify that the reactants of the forward reaction are regenerated as products in the reverse reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction, including the reverse reaction. Each step involves the breaking and forming of bonds, and the movement of electrons, which can be illustrated using curved arrows in organic chemistry.
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Reversibility of Reactions

Many chemical reactions are reversible, meaning that the products can react to regenerate the original reactants. The extent to which a reaction can proceed in either direction is influenced by factors such as temperature, concentration, and the presence of catalysts. Recognizing the conditions that favor the reverse reaction is essential for accurately drawing its mechanism.
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Curved Arrow Notation

Curved arrow notation is a visual representation used in organic chemistry to depict the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are formed and broken. Mastery of this notation is vital for illustrating both forward and reverse reaction mechanisms clearly and accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

We discuss the following reactions in subsequent chapters. Given the mechanisms shown, draw the mechanism of the reverse reaction.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(b)

900
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Write the rate law for the following reaction and identify which molecules are present in the rate-determining step. Draw a possible transition state and propose a mechanism.


992
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Textbook Question

Assuming that ∆H° = -15kcal/mol for the reaction in Assessment 5.31(b), show the transition state for the forward and reverse reactions.

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base reactions studied in Assessment 5.25, draw a likely transition state. Be sure to indicate in your drawing the degree to which bonds are broken or formed.

(c) H3O+ + Br ⇌ H2O + HBr

735
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