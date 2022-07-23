Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
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Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(a) <IMAGE>
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(b) Why, when the substrate is modified slightly, does the reaction result in an excess of one stereoisomer?
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(b)
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(c)
How might you separate enantiomers of 2-phenylpropionic acid?
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(a) Why does this reaction produce a racemic mixture of 3° alcohols?