Textbook Question
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(a)
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Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(a)
Figure 6.52 <IMAGE> shows the lipase-catalyzed kinetic resolution of secondary alcohols. Show a reaction coordinate diagram that rationalizes the results obtained.
Convert the Fischer projections into line-angle drawings and assign (R) and (S) at each chiral center.
(c)
Convert the Fischer projections into line-angle drawings and assign (R) and (S) at each chiral center.
(a)
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(c)
How might you separate enantiomers of 2-phenylpropionic acid?