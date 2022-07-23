We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.

(b) Why, when the substrate is modified slightly, does the reaction result in an excess of one stereoisomer?



