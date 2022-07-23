Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(a) <IMAGE>
Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(a) <IMAGE>
Figure 6.52 <IMAGE> shows the lipase-catalyzed kinetic resolution of secondary alcohols. Show a reaction coordinate diagram that rationalizes the results obtained.
Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(e)
Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(c) <IMAGE>
How might you separate enantiomers of 2-phenylpropionic acid?
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(a) Why does this reaction produce a racemic mixture of 3° alcohols?