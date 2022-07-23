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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 9d
Chapter 5, Problem 9d

For each of the following molecules, draw a 3-D representation.
(d) CHClBrI

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the central atom in the molecule. In CHClBrI, the central atom is carbon (C), as it forms four bonds and is surrounded by hydrogen (H), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), and iodine (I).
Step 2: Recognize the molecular geometry. Carbon in CHClBrI is sp³ hybridized, meaning the molecule adopts a tetrahedral geometry with bond angles of approximately 109.5°.
Step 3: Arrange the substituents around the carbon atom in a tetrahedral shape. Place the hydrogen atom in one position, and the halogens (Cl, Br, I) in the remaining three positions. Consider the relative sizes of the halogens: iodine is the largest, followed by bromine, then chlorine.
Step 4: Use wedge-and-dash notation to represent the 3-D structure. Draw one bond as a solid line (in the plane of the paper), one bond as a wedge (coming out of the plane toward the viewer), and one bond as a dash (going behind the plane away from the viewer). Position the substituents accordingly.
Step 5: Ensure the correct placement of substituents based on electronegativity and steric factors. Chlorine, being the most electronegative, may be placed in a position that minimizes repulsion with other atoms, while iodine, being the largest, may occupy a position that reduces steric hindrance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape and angles between bonds. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for visualizing how molecules interact and react with one another.
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VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is essential for accurately drawing 3-D representations of molecules.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It includes concepts such as chirality, isomerism, and conformational analysis. For the molecule CHClBrI, understanding stereochemistry is important for accurately representing its 3-D structure and predicting its interactions with other molecules.
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Related Practice
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For each of the following molecules, draw a 3-D representation.

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For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

(a)

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