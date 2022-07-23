How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(a)
How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(a)
Which of the following diastereomers of hexane-2,5-diol is optically inactive? Why?
(i) Which of the following pairs of compounds would you expect to have different physical properties?
(ii) What is the relationship between each of the pairs?
(iii) Assign the absolute configuration of each stereocenter to confirm your answer.
(b)
Convert the Fischer projections into line-angle drawings and assign (R) and (S) at each chiral center.
(a)
How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(b)
(i) Which of the following pairs of compounds would you expect to have different physical properties?
(ii) What is the relationship between each of the pairs?
(iii) Assign the absolute configuration of each stereocenter to confirm your answer.
(c)