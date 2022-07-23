Chromatography using a chiral stationary phase is able to separate a pair of enantiomers because one of the enantiomers forms a more tightly bound complex with the stationary phase. Assuming that the (S) enantiomer elutes more slowly, rationalize this result on a reaction coordinate diagram.
Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 64
In contrast to Assessment 6.63, the following compounds should be easily separable using standard methods. Why?
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Identify the compounds in question and determine their physical and chemical properties, such as boiling points, solubility, polarity, and functional groups. These properties are key to understanding why they are easily separable.
Consider the standard separation methods available, such as distillation, extraction, chromatography, or recrystallization. Match the properties of the compounds to the most appropriate separation technique.
For example, if the compounds have significantly different boiling points, fractional distillation would be an effective method. If they differ in polarity, liquid-liquid extraction or chromatography could be used.
Analyze the structural differences between the compounds. For instance, if one compound is polar and the other is nonpolar, they can be separated using a polar solvent in an extraction process.
Conclude by explaining how the differences in the compounds' properties make them easily separable using the chosen method, contrasting this with the challenges faced in Assessment 6.63, where the compounds likely had more similar properties.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Separation Techniques
Separation techniques in organic chemistry, such as distillation, chromatography, and extraction, are methods used to isolate compounds from mixtures. The effectiveness of these techniques often depends on the physical and chemical properties of the compounds, such as boiling points, polarity, and solubility. Understanding these properties helps predict how easily compounds can be separated.
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Polarity
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar compounds have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, leading to partial positive and negative charges. This property affects solubility and interaction with solvents, which is crucial for separation methods like chromatography, where polar and nonpolar compounds behave differently.
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Molecular Polarity
Boiling Point Differences
The boiling point of a compound is the temperature at which it transitions from liquid to gas. Compounds with significantly different boiling points can be separated effectively through distillation, as they vaporize at different temperatures. Understanding the boiling points of the compounds in question is essential for predicting their separability using standard methods.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Chapter 13, we explain how to convert secondary alcohols into ketones using a mild oxidation reaction. When the following enantiomerically pure and optically active secondary alcohol is submitted to these reaction conditions, the product is optically inactive. Explain this observation.
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Textbook Question
A chemist prepared a racemic mixture of the enantiomeric sulfonic acids shown here. Suggest two ways that these might be separated.
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Textbook Question
In Chapter 12, we introduce the SN2 reaction, a nucleophilic substitution reaction that proceeds with inversion. Confirm that inversion has occurred in each of the following examples by determining the absolute configuration of the chiral center in the reactants and products.
(a)
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