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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

Predict the shape and hybridization of the indicated atoms.
Chemical structure diagram with labeled atoms a, b, c, d, and e for hybridization and shape prediction.

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1
Step 1: Identify the indicated atoms in the molecule and determine the number of regions of electron density (bonding pairs and lone pairs) around each atom. This is crucial for predicting the molecular geometry and hybridization.
Step 2: Use the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory to determine the molecular geometry based on the regions of electron density. For example, 2 regions correspond to linear geometry, 3 regions to trigonal planar, 4 regions to tetrahedral, etc.
Step 3: Determine the hybridization of the atom based on the number of regions of electron density. For instance, 2 regions correspond to sp hybridization, 3 regions to sp² hybridization, and 4 regions to sp³ hybridization.
Step 4: Consider any lone pairs of electrons on the atom, as they can affect the molecular geometry by repelling bonding pairs, leading to deviations from ideal bond angles.
Step 5: Summarize the shape (geometry) and hybridization for each indicated atom, ensuring that the explanation aligns with the observed bonding and electron pair arrangement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes such as linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, and more.
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Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding and lone pairs of electrons in a molecule. This process helps explain the geometry of molecules, as different types of hybridization (such as sp, sp2, and sp3) correspond to different shapes and bond angles, influencing the overall molecular structure.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the angles between bonds and the overall shape. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the physical and chemical properties of substances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following structural formulas to line-angle drawings

(c) CH3CH2NHCH2CH2OH

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What type of isomerism is indicated by each of the following pairs of molecules? Be as specific as possible.

(b)

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What type of isomerism is indicated by each of the following pairs of molecules? Be as specific as possible.

(d)

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Show all possible constitutional isomers of C5H12O. Label them as functional, positional, or chain isomers.

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What type of isomerism is indicated by each of the following pairs of molecules? Be as specific as possible.

(a)

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