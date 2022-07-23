Tell precisely how you would use the proton NMR spectra to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds.
(a) 1-bromopropane and 2-bromopropane
Tell precisely how you would use the proton NMR spectra to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds.
(a) 1-bromopropane and 2-bromopropane
The three isomers of dimethylbenzene are commonly named ortho-xylene, meta-xylene, and para-xylene. These three isomers are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR, but they are instantly identifiable using 13C NMR.
(a) Describe how carbon NMR distinguishes these three isomers.
(b) Explain why they are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR.
Sketch your predictions of the proton NMR spectra of the following compounds.
(b)
Tell precisely how you would use the proton NMR spectra to distinguish between the following pairs of compounds.
(b)
When 2-chloro-2-methylbutane is treated with a variety of strong bases, the products always seem to contain two isomers (A and B) of formula C5H10. When sodium hydroxide is used as the base, isomer A predominates. When potassium tert-butoxide is used as the base, isomer B predominates. The 1H and 13C NMR spectra of A and B are given below.
(a) Determine the structures of isomers A and B.
(b) Explain why A is the major product when using sodium hydroxide as the base and why B is the major product when using potassium tert-butoxide as the base.
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(A true story.) A major university was designated as a national nuclear magnetic resonance center by the National Science Foundation. Several large superconducting instruments were being installed when a government safety inspector appeared and demanded to know what provisions were being made to handle the nuclear waste produced by these instruments. Assume you are the manager of the NMR center, and offer an explanation that could be understood by a nonscientist.