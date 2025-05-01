Problem 2a

Most naturally occurring amino acids have chiral centers (the asymmetric α carbon atoms) that are named (S) by the Cahn–Ingold–Prelog convention (Section 5-3). The common naturally occurring form of cysteine has a chiral center that is named (R), however.

(a) What is the relationship between (R)-cysteine and (S)-alanine? Do they have the opposite three-dimensional configuration (as the names might suggest) or the same configuration?