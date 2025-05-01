Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition

Back
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding107 solutions
Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups115 solutions
Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes100 solutions
Ch.4 - The Study of Chemical Reactions99 solutions
Ch.5 - Stereochemistry93 solutions
Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution118 solutions
Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination158 solutions
Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes171 solutions
Ch.9 - Alkynes91 solutions
Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols143 solutions
Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols104 solutions
Ch. 12 - Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry22 solutions
Ch. 13 - Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy45 solutions
Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers72 solutions
Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy89 solutions
Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds74 solutions
Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds126 solutions
Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes193 solutions
Ch. 19 - Amines129 solutions
Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids77 solutions
Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives141 solutions
Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds175 solutions
Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids93 solutions
Ch. 24 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins54 solutions