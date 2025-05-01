Problem 1

In a 300-MHz spectrometer, the protons in iodomethane absorb at a position 650 Hz downfield from TMS.

(a) What is the chemical shift of these protons?

(b) What is the chemical shift of the iodomethane protons in a 60-MHz spectrometer?

(c) How many hertz downfield from TMS would they absorb at 60 MHz?