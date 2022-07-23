Predict the approximate chemical shifts of the protons in the following compounds.
(c) CH3–O–CH2CH2CH2Cl
(d) CH3CH2–C≡C–H
Predict the approximate chemical shifts of the protons in the following compounds.
(c) CH3–O–CH2CH2CH2Cl
(d) CH3CH2–C≡C–H
An unknown compound has the molecular formula C9H11Br. Its proton NMR spectrum shows the following absorptions:
singlet, δ7.1, integral 44 mm
singlet, δ2.3, integral 130 mm
singlet, δ2.2, integral 67 mm
Propose a structure for this compound.
Sketch your predictions of the proton NMR spectra of the following compounds.
(b)
Predict the multiplicity (the number of peaks as a result of splitting) and the chemical shift for each shaded proton in the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
Sketch your predictions of the proton NMR spectra of the following compounds.
(a) CH3–O–CH2CH3
Using a 60-MHz spectrometer, a chemist observes the following absorption: doublet, J = 7 Hz, at δ4.00
(a) What would the chemical shift (δ) be in the 300-MHz spectrum?
(b) What would the splitting value J be in the 300-MHz spectrum?
(c) How many hertz from the TMS peak is this absorption in the 60-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?