Textbook Question
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
c. 3,3-diethyl-4-(2,2-dimethylpropyl)octane
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Draw the structures of the following compounds.
c. 3,3-diethyl-4-(2,2-dimethylpropyl)octane
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.
a. 3-ethyl-4-methylpentane
b. 2-ethyl-3-methylpentane
c. 3-dimethylhexane
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
a. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane
All of the following names are incorrect or incomplete. In each case, draw the structure (or a possible structure) and name it correctly.
d. 4-isobutylheptane
e. 2-bromo-3-ethylbutane
f. 2,3-diethyl-5-isopropylheptane
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
b. 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane
Give structures and names for
a. the five isomers of C6H14