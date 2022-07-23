Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclohexene + CHCl3, 50% NaOH/H2O
Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclohexene + CHCl3, 50% NaOH/H2O
Give the expected major product for each reaction, including stereochemistry where applicable.
(a) but-1-ene + H2/Pt
(b) cis-but-2-ene + H2/Ni
One of the principal components of lemongrass oil is limonene, C10H16. When limonene is treated with excess hydrogen and a platinum catalyst, the product is an alkane of formula C10H20. What can you conclude about the structure of limonene?
Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.
a. trans-hex-3-ene + CH2I2, Zn(Cu)
b. cis-hex-3-ene + CH2I2, Zn(Cu)
Give the expected major product for each reaction, including stereochemistry where applicable.
(c)
(d)