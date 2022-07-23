Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, akin to how left and right hands are distinct. A molecule can be chiral even without asymmetric carbon atoms if it has a specific spatial arrangement that creates two non-superimposable forms, known as enantiomers. This is crucial in understanding how certain ligands, like BINAP, can exhibit chirality through their overall three-dimensional structure.