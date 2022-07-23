Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
f. 2,2-dibromohexane.
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
f. 2,2-dibromohexane.
The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones.
a. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to but-2-yne, a single pure product is obtained. Determine the structure of this product, and show the intermediates in its formation.
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
a. 1,2-dichlorohex-1-ene.
b. 1-bromohex-1-ene.
c. 2-bromohex-1-ene.
When pent-2-yne reacts with mercuric sulfate in dilute sulfuric acid, the product is a mixture of two ketones. Give the structures of these products, and use mechanisms to show how they are formed.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of pent-1-yne with HBr in the presence of peroxides. Show why anti-Markovnikov orientation results.
Predict the major product(s) of the following reactions:
c. cyclooctyne + 2 HBr
d. *hex-2-yne + 2 HCl