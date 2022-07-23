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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 18e
Chapter 9, Problem 18e

Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
e. 2-bromohexane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material (hex-1-yne) and the target product (2-bromohexane). Hex-1-yne is an alkyne, and 2-bromohexane is an alkane with a bromine atom on the second carbon. This suggests a multi-step reaction involving reduction and halogenation.
Step 1: Perform a partial reduction of hex-1-yne to hex-1-ene. Use a Lindlar catalyst (Pd/CaCO₃ poisoned with lead or quinoline) and hydrogen gas (H₂). This will selectively reduce the alkyne to a cis-alkene without further reducing it to an alkane.
Step 2: Carry out a hydrohalogenation reaction to add a bromine atom to the second carbon of the hex-1-ene. Use HBr (hydrobromic acid) as the reagent. According to Markovnikov's rule, the bromine will add to the more substituted carbon (C-2), while the hydrogen will add to the less substituted carbon (C-1).
Step 3: Verify the product structure. The resulting compound should be 2-bromohexane, with the bromine atom attached to the second carbon of the hexane chain.
Step 4: Purify the product if necessary, using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization, to isolate 2-bromohexane in its pure form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Reactivity

Alkynes, such as hex-1-yne, are hydrocarbons containing a carbon-carbon triple bond. This triple bond makes them more reactive than alkenes and alkanes, allowing them to undergo various reactions, including halogenation. Understanding the reactivity of alkynes is crucial for predicting the products of their reactions.
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Alkyne Hydration

Halogenation

Halogenation is a chemical reaction where halogens (like bromine) are added to a compound. In the case of converting hex-1-yne to 2-bromohexane, the triple bond can be converted to a double bond through partial hydrogenation, followed by the addition of bromine. This process is essential for introducing halogen substituents into organic molecules.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction, guiding the formation of 2-bromohexane from hex-1-yne by favoring the more stable carbocation during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to

f. 2,2-dibromohexane.

1037
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Textbook Question

The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones.

a. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to but-2-yne, a single pure product is obtained. Determine the structure of this product, and show the intermediates in its ­formation.

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Textbook Question

Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to

a. 1,2-dichlorohex-1-ene.

b. 1-bromohex-1-ene.

c. 2-bromohex-1-ene.

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Textbook Question

When pent-2-yne reacts with mercuric sulfate in dilute sulfuric acid, the product is a mixture of two ketones. Give the structures of these products, and use mechanisms to show how they are formed.

1101
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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of pent-1-yne with HBr in the presence of peroxides. Show why anti-Markovnikov orientation results.

1340
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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following reactions:

c. cyclooctyne + 2 HBr

d. *hex-2-yne + 2 HCl

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