Personal Health Midterm

Differentiate the World Health Organization (WHO) 1947 and the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion (1986) definitions of health.
Which combination of ACA provisions best explains how the law increased access to affordable health care for many Americans?
Identify the health determinant best represented by a lack of nearby pharmacies that provide naloxone, which affects opioid overdose outcomes in rural areas.
Which statement best summarizes the difference between the constructs emphasized by the Health Belief Model (HBM), Social Cognitive Theory (SCT), and the Transtheoretical Model (TTM)?
James wants to improve his cardiovascular fitness before joining a recreational soccer league in 10 weeks. He begins by jogging for 8 minutes each day and plans to increase his jogging time by 8 minutes every week until he reaches 48 minutes. If he feels overwhelmed, he will only add 4 minutes per week. Which behavior-change technique is James applying to his fitness plan?
Ashley feels certain she can learn to cook healthy meals for herself. This feeling is an example of:
A medical researcher observes that people who experience the loss of a loved one often report more frequent illnesses in the months following the event. This research would be classified as:
Which of the following best describes the typical onset and risk of schizophrenia?
Which action is known to help prevent suicide when interacting with a person at risk?
Which of the following incorrectly pairs a negative consequence of technostress and iDisorders with an appropriate strategy to reduce it?
Why does the Yerkes-Dodson law describe performance during stressful situations as a bell-shaped (inverted-U) curve? Use the example of giving a high-stakes oral thesis defense to illustrate your explanation.
According to psychoneuroimmunology research, which of the following outcomes is most consistent with long-term (chronic) stress?
Which of the following best pairs each relaxation technique (yoga, tai chi, meditation, biofeedback, visualization, and hypnosis) with its primary mechanism or characteristic?
According to scientific studies, melatonin supplementation is most effective for which of the following situations?
Which statement is true about the impairment observed in a sleep-deprived individual compared to an intoxicated individual?
Which of the following is the most prevalent sleep disorder in adults?
Which of the following best explains how chronic social isolation increases risk for high blood pressure and weakened immunity and how clinicians should respond?
According to Sternberg's triangular theory of love, which multiple choice answer best describes a relationship that has strong emotional closeness and sexual attraction but little commitment is involved?
Which of the following is the most likely reason people act more rudely in anonymous chat rooms than in live, in-person conversations?
Which of the following is the reason why a majority of adults aged 20-34, and a sizable portion of adults overall, remain never married in the United States?
How are food composition and the physiological effects of food on the body being studied in nutrition?
Which of the following best explains why protein requirements are increased during pregnancy, serious infection, and recovery from surgery or burns?
Which of the following vegetables is the most reliable source of absorbable calcium for someone choosing leafy greens?
According to the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which four of the following are components of a healthy eating pattern?
Which statement is CORRECT regarding genetically engineered foods?