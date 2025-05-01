Skip to main content
Personal Health Midterm
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Determinants of Health / Problem 3
Problem 3

Identify the health determinant best represented by a lack of nearby pharmacies that provide naloxone, which affects opioid overdose outcomes in rural areas.