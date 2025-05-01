Personal Health Midterm

Personal Health
HBM emphasizes perceived threat and benefit constructs and cues to action; SCT emphasizes observational learning, outcome expectancies, and reciprocal environment–person interactions; TTM emphasizes stages of readiness and processes of change.
HBM emphasizes stages of change and relapse prevention; SCT emphasizes only biological determinants of behavior; TTM emphasizes immediate threat perceptions and single-timepoint risk messaging.
HBM emphasizes community-level policy change as the primary construct; SCT emphasizes only rewards and punishments without cognitive processes; TTM emphasizes social modeling as the main mechanism of change.
HBM emphasizes skill-building and role-play as the central construct; SCT emphasizes perceived severity and susceptibility; TTM emphasizes universal education without tailoring.