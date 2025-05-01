Personal Health Midterm

Personal Health
A variety of vegetables; fruits, especially whole fruits; emphasize refined grains over whole grains; high intake of foods and beverages with added sugars to meet energy needs
A variety of vegetables; fruits, especially whole fruits; fat‑free or low‑fat dairy and fortified soy alternatives; a variety of protein foods
At least half of grains should be whole grains; limit calories from added sugars and saturated fats; avoid oils entirely and use only solid fats for cooking; increase sodium intake to enhance flavor
A variety of protein foods (including seafood and legumes); choose nutrient‑dense foods and beverages within calorie limits; consume mostly sugar‑sweetened beverages for energy; no upper limit on sodium intake