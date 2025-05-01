Personal Health Midterm

Personal Health
Genetic predisposition contributes to cardiovascular and immune vulnerability alongside social isolation, so clinicians should emphasize genetic assessment and integrate personalized medicine with social support strategies.
Chronic social isolation activates the stress response (sympathetic nervous system and cortisol) and promotes unhealthy behaviors, so clinicians should screen for elevated blood pressure and mental‑health issues, promote social contact and community support, provide guideline‑based medical and preventive care, and monitor outcomes..
Loneliness affects mental health and sleep quality, which influence cardiovascular and immune outcomes, so clinicians should prioritize psychotherapy and sleep interventions together with routine physiologic screening.
Pharmacologic management of blood pressure and immune risk is central to responding to isolation‑related harms, with social and behavioral interventions serving as supportive components