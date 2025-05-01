Personal Health Midterm

This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Mastering Your Health Behaviors / Problem 5
Problem 5
James wants to improve his cardiovascular fitness before joining a recreational soccer league in 10 weeks. He begins by jogging for 8 minutes each day and plans to increase his jogging time by 8 minutes every week until he reaches 48 minutes. If he feels overwhelmed, he will only add 4 minutes per week. Which behavior-change technique is James applying to his fitness plan?