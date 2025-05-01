Multiple Choice
A balloon contains 3900cm3 of a gas at a pressure of 101 kPa and a temperature of –9°C. If the balloon is warmed such that the temperature rises to 28°C, what volume will the gas occupy? Assume the pressure remains constant.
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A balloon contains 3900cm3 of a gas at a pressure of 101 kPa and a temperature of –9°C. If the balloon is warmed such that the temperature rises to 28°C, what volume will the gas occupy? Assume the pressure remains constant.
3 moles of an ideal gas fill a cubical box with a side length of 30cm. If the temperature of the gas is 20°C, what is the pressure inside the container?
Hydrogen gas behaves very much like an ideal gas. If you have a sample of Hydrogen gas with a volume of 1000 cm3 at 30°C with a pressure of 1 × 105 Pa, calculate how many hydrogen atoms (particles) there are in the sample.