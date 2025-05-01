Multiple Choice
Hydrogen gas behaves very much like an ideal gas. If you have a sample of Hydrogen gas with a volume of 1000 cm3 at 30°C with a pressure of 1 × 105 Pa, calculate how many hydrogen atoms (particles) there are in the sample.
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2.7 × 105 Pa
0.27 Pa
1.85 × 104 Pa
8.12 × 103 Pa
Hydrogen gas behaves very much like an ideal gas. If you have a sample of Hydrogen gas with a volume of 1000 cm3 at 30°C with a pressure of 1 × 105 Pa, calculate how many hydrogen atoms (particles) there are in the sample.