Multiple Choice
What is the total flux through the two surfaces depicted in the following figure? Note that surface 1 has an area of 50 cm2 and surface 2 has an area of 100 cm2, and E = 500 N/C.
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What is the total flux through the two surfaces depicted in the following figure? Note that surface 1 has an area of 50 cm2 and surface 2 has an area of 100 cm2, and E = 500 N/C.
Where does the normal vector point for a spherical shell?
The electric flux through each surface of a cube is given below. Which surfaces of the cube does the electric field run parallel to?
Φ1 = 100 Nm2 /C Φ4 = 0 Nm2 /C
Φ2 = 20 Nm2 /C Φ5 = −40 Nm2 /C
Φ3 = 0 Nm2 /C Φ6 = −80 Nm2 /C