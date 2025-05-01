Multiple Choice
The electric flux through each surface of a cube is given below. Which surfaces of the cube does the electric field run parallel to?
Φ1 = 100 Nm2 /C Φ4 = 0 Nm2 /C
Φ2 = 20 Nm2 /C Φ5 = −40 Nm2 /C
Φ3 = 0 Nm2 /C Φ6 = −80 Nm2 /C
4
views
513 N•m2/C
3.74 N•m2/C
3.16 N•m2/C
5.13 N•m2/C
5.44 N•m2/C
The electric flux through each surface of a cube is given below. Which surfaces of the cube does the electric field run parallel to?
Φ1 = 100 Nm2 /C Φ4 = 0 Nm2 /C
Φ2 = 20 Nm2 /C Φ5 = −40 Nm2 /C
Φ3 = 0 Nm2 /C Φ6 = −80 Nm2 /C