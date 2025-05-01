Problem 17

One way you keep from overheating is by perspiring. Evaporation—a phase change—requires heat, and the heat energy is removed from your body. Evaporation is much like boiling, only water's heat of vaporization at 35°C is a somewhat larger 24×105 J/kg because at lower temperatures more energy is required to break the molecular bonds. Very strenuous activity can cause an adult human to produce 30 g of perspiration per minute. If all the perspiration evaporates, rather than dripping off, at what rate (in J/s) is it possible to exhaust heat by perspiring?