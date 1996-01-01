22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19r
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A container holds 1.0 g of oxygen at a pressure of 8.0 atm. b. How much will the temperature increase if this amount of heat energy is transferred to the gas at constant volume?
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Heat Equations for Isobaric & Isovolumetric Processes with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos