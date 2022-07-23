Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adiabatic Process An adiabatic process is a thermodynamic process in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. In such processes, any change in the internal energy of the system is due solely to work done on or by the system. This concept is crucial for understanding how gases behave under compression or expansion without heat transfer.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law provides a foundational understanding of gas behavior and is essential for calculating changes in state variables during processes like adiabatic compression, where pressure and volume change while maintaining a constant number of moles.