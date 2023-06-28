Skip to main content
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureHeat Transfer
7: minutes
Problem 19d
A 5.0-m-diameter garden pond is 30 cm deep. Solar energy is incident on the pond at an average rate of 400 W/m^2. If the water absorbs all the solar energy and does not exchange energy with its surroundings, how many hours will it take to warm from 15°C to 25°C?

