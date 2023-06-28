You are boiling pasta and absentmindedly grab a copper stirring spoon rather than your wooden spoon. The copper spoon has a 20 mm ×1.5 mm rectangular cross section, and the distance from the boiling water to your 35°C hand is 18 cm. How long does it take the spoon to transfer 25 J of energy to your hand?
