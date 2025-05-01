Problem 80c

In Section 22.3 we claimed that a charged object exerts a net attractive force on an electric dipole. Let's investigate this. FIGURE CP22.80 shows a permanent electric dipole consisting of charges +q and −q separated by the fixed distance s. Charge +Q is distance r from the center of the dipole. We'll assume, as is usually the case in practice, that s≪r. Use the binomial approximation ( 1 + x ) − n ≈ 1 − n x (1+x)^{-n}\thickapprox1-nx if x≪1 to show that your expression from part a can be written F n e t = 2 K q Q s / r 3 F_{net}=2KqQs/r^3 .