You have two small, 2.0 g balls that have been given equal but opposite charges, but you don't know the magnitude of the charge. To find out, you place the balls distance apart on a slippery horizontal surface, release them, and use a motion detector to measure the initial acceleration of one of the balls toward the other. After repeating this for several different separation distances, your data are shown below. Use an appropriate graph of the data to determine the magnitude of the charge.