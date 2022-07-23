Tension in a String

Tension is the force transmitted through a string, rope, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. In this problem, the tension in the string must balance both the centripetal force required for circular motion and the electric force acting on the charged ball. The net force acting on the ball can be expressed as T - F_e = F_c, where T is the tension, F_e is the electric force, and F_c is the centripetal force.