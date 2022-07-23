Space explorers discover an 8.7×1017 kg asteroid that happens to have a positive charge of 4400 C. They would like to place their 3.3×105 kg spaceship in orbit around the asteroid. Interestingly, the solar wind has given their spaceship a charge of −1.2C. What speed must their spaceship have to achieve a 7500-km-diameter circular orbit?
An electric field N/C causes the point charge in FIGURE P22.68 to hang at an angle. What is θ?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Point Charge
Equilibrium of Forces
Three 1.0 nC charges are placed as shown in FIGURE P22.66. Each of these charges creates an electric field E at a point 3.0 cm in front of the middle charge. What are the three fields E₁, E₂, and E₃ created by the three charges? Write your answer for each as a vector in component form.
The identical small spheres shown in FIGURE P22.64 are charged to +100 nC and −100 nC. They hang as shown in a 100,000 N/C electric field. What is the mass of each sphere?
A 5.0 g ball charged to 1.5 μC is tied to a 25-cm-long string. It swings at 250 rpm in a horizontal circle around a stationary ball charged to −2.5 μC. What is the tension in the string?
A 10.0 nC charge is located at position (x, y)=(1.0 cm, 2.0 cm). At what (x, y) position(s) is the electric field N/C?
Starting from rest, how long does it take an electron to move 1.0 cm in a steady electric field of magnitude 100 N/C?