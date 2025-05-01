Problem 31b

Electrostatic cleaners remove small dust particles and pollen grains from air by first ionizing them, then flowing the air between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor, parallel to the plates, where electric forces deposit charged particles on one of the electrodes. A typical pollen grain has a mass of 5.0 × 10 − 10 5.0\times10^{-10} g, the ionizer charges it with 750 750 extra electrons, and a fan moves the air at 3.0 3.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance and gravity. What minimum electric field strength is needed to deflect the grain by 3.0 3.0 mm before it leaves the electrodes?