Step 4: Break down the electric field vectors into their components. For each charge, use trigonometry to resolve the electric field into x and y components based on the angle of the field vector relative to the axes. For example, the x-component is given by E x = E cos θ , and the y-component is given by E y = E sin θ . Ensure you account for the direction (positive or negative) of each component based on the orientation of the charges.