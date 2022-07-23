An electric field N/C causes the point charge in FIGURE P22.68 to hang at an angle. What is θ?
Three 1.0 nC charges are placed as shown in FIGURE P22.66. Each of these charges creates an electric field E at a point 3.0 cm in front of the middle charge. What are the three fields E₁, E₂, and E₃ created by the three charges? Write your answer for each as a vector in component form.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Superposition Principle
Vector Components
An electric dipole consists of two opposite charges separated by a small distance . The product is called the dipole moment. Figure P shows an electric dipole perpendicular to an electric field . Find an expression in terms of and for the magnitude of the torque that the electric field exerts on the dipole.
The identical small spheres shown in FIGURE P22.64 are charged to +100 nC and −100 nC. They hang as shown in a 100,000 N/C electric field. What is the mass of each sphere?
A 5.0 g ball charged to 1.5 μC is tied to a 25-cm-long string. It swings at 250 rpm in a horizontal circle around a stationary ball charged to −2.5 μC. What is the tension in the string?
A 10.0 nC charge is located at position (x, y)=(1.0 cm, 2.0 cm). At what (x, y) position(s) is the electric field N/C?
Starting from rest, how long does it take an electron to move 1.0 cm in a steady electric field of magnitude 100 N/C?